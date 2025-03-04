Blockbuster Saraya (fka Paige) appearance announced amid her AEW hiatus

Saraya (fka Paige) has been announced for a major event amid her absence from AEW TV. She will be joined by a fellow All Elite Wrestling star at the event.

The Glampire has not been on AEW TV since an episode of Dynamite in October 2024. In her last match, the former Paige competed against Willow Nightingale, Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter. It's been nearly six months since Saraya laced up her wrestling boots.

Amid her hiatus, Saraya has been making appearances at some non-pro wrestling events and has been quite active on social media. The former AEW Women's World Champion has been announced for an autograph-signing event for OG Collectibles on March 8. She will be joined by her fellow All Elite Wrestling star, Renee Paquette.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saraya shared details of the OG Collectibles event, which will take place in California on March 8. She wrote the following on her Instagram Story:

"See ya Saturday bbs, With my fave @reneepaquette."

Saraya's Instagram Story about her upcoming appearance alongside Renee Paquette

Saraya (fka Paige) took time off from AEW

Recently, fans were wondering why Saraya had not been on AEW TV for months. Meanwhile, an X/Twitter user claimed that she was not on TV because she wore a Stone Cold Steve Austin shirt.

The former Paige clapped back at the user and revealed that she had asked for time off from Tony Khan.

"You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32-year-old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want," Saraya wrote.

Saraya has taken time off from All Elite Wrestling due to personal reasons, and only time will tell when she will be back on TV.

