Bloodline member acknowledges AEW legend

A Bloodline member recently acknowledged AEW legend Jim Ross on Instagram. The name being discussed is SmackDown personality Paul Heyman.

Heyman is a renowned veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worn many hats during his iconic career. From Brock Lesnar to CM Punk, he has managed several world champions in WWE. He is currently a member of The Bloodline and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

WWE recently announced Heyman as the first inductee in the 2024 Hall of Fame class. AEW commentator Jim Ross reacted to the news on his Grilling JR podcast and heavily praised the 58-year-old star for his remarkable talent and skills.

Returning the favor, The Bloodline member credited Ross for taking him under his wing and teaching him the art of color commentary.

“I had absolutely ZERO CLUE how to be a color commentator until @jimrossbbq took me under his win,” Heyman wrote on his Instagram Story.

Paul Heyman praises Jim Ross on Instagram [Screenshot from Heyman's Instagram Story]

What did AEW legend Jim Ross say about Paul Heyman's upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction?

Jim Ross supports WWE inducting Heyman into the Hall of Fame this year in Philadelphia.

According to Ross, no one deserved the honor more than The Wiseman. On a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator highlighted how Heyman had played numerous roles across different generations in pro wrestling:

"So good for Paul. Good dude. Talented as hell and has been talented through multiple generations and multiple incarnations. So I’m happy for him, to say the very least. He’s very well-deserving, and I don’t know who else is going into the Hall of Fame this year, but nobody that’s gonna go in is more deserving than Paul Heyman," Ross said.

Heyman and Ross worked together in World Wrestling Entertainment and Jim Crockett Promotions. The two stars were also a part of an on-screen rivalry in 2001.

