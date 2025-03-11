Bloodline member reacts to major AEW star's heartbreaking real-life update

A member of The Bloodline offered his thoughts and prayers for a current AEW star after the latter shared a heartbreaking update. WWE star Tonga Loa commented on a social media post.

Ad

The major AEW star in question, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust), shared an emotional update about his real life. On Instagram, Dustin posted some pictures of his dog and revealed that he, unfortunately, lost his labrador named Agent 22 with the following heartbreaking message:

"Terribly sad day over here guys. We just had to put our Lab down Agent 22. She was 15yrs and hung on for so long. Each time this happens it gets harder. She will be forever missed and loved. We love you 22❤️ She had her favorite meal Sushi and ate 3 rolls. She loved her sushi! ❤️❤️"

Ad

Trending

The original post can be viewed via this link.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Multiple All Elite Wrestling stars sent their thoughts and prayers to The Natural. WWE star Tonga Loa shared red heart and folded hands emojis in the comments section of the post.

Tonga Loa's comment on Dustin Rhodes' Instagram post

Tonga Loa has been away from in-ring action since Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He sustained an injury at the event.

Ad

The AEW star expressed outrage over what happened to Cody Rhodes

At the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes refused to sell his "soul" to The Rock. However, John Cena turned heel in a shocking moment and aligned with The Final Boss to take out The American Nightmare.

AEW star and Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes, sent a message to Cena and Rocky after the high-profile segment, criticizing the heels for their actions.

Ad

"Shame on you 🤬!!! BOTH OF YOU!!"

Expand Tweet

Dustin has been teasing a reunion with Cody Rhodes, but he is signed to All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell if the former Goldust will ever return to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback