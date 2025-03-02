AEW's Dustin Rhodes is outraged, sends message to John Cena and The Rock after WWE Elimination Chamber

Dustin Rhodes is outraged after the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He sent a message to John Cena and The Rock for their actions.

A week ago on SmackDown, The Rock showed up and asked Cody Rhodes to give him his soul. He also gave The American Nightmare time until the Elimination Chamber to make his decision. For the next week, the entire wrestling world waited in anticipation to hear what Cody would decide at the premium live event.

Last night at the show, after John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, The American Nightmare came out to congratulate him. They were soon joined by The Rock. Cody denied The Final Boss' offer and stated that his soul belongs to the ring and the fans.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, Cena turned heel for the first time in over 20 years and attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion in the ring. Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott brutally assault Rhodes, leaving him lying in a pool of his own blood. Following this event, Dustin Rhodes took to social media to send a message to Cena and Rock.

"Shame on you 🤬!!! BOTH OF YOU!!"

Jonathan Coachman believes John Cena's heel turn came at a cost

For years, John Cena fans have been hoping to see his heel turn. However, it never came to fruition. Last night, fans were pleasantly surprised and stunned by the actions of The Cenation leader when he turned heel. A WWE veteran believes this heel turn came at a cost.

Speaking on the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Jonathan Coachman speculated that Cena has sacrificed millions of dollars to turn heel.

"Understand everybody is watching right now that Cena probably just gave up millions of dollars to do this. At least, millions of dollars to do this," he said.

Despite this sacrifice, this heel turn from Cena will lead to a highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 41.

