Bo Dallas seen with top AEW star [Photo]

Bo Dallas was recently spotted in a post of a top AEW star. This would be the first time any picture of them has surfaced on the internet since the passing of Dallas' brother Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt. The star in question is Matt Hardy.

Dallas has created quite the resume in WWE. He was one of the first to hold the NXT Championship. He also held the RAW Tag Team titles alongside Curtis Axel. In his return to the promotion in 2022, he came back playing the Uncle Howdy character and was often seen involved with his brother Bray Wyatt.

On Twitter earlier today, Matt Hardy added a picture of himself and Bo Dallas amongst his thread of pictures taken with other key names in the wrestling business. He did not add any captions nor confirm whether this was a recent picture or a throwback.

Expand Tweet

Dallas has not been seen since he portrayed the Uncle Howdy character and his character's future with WWE has still not yet been disclosed.

AEW star Matt Hardy reveals people will start to see the "real" version of himself

Matt Hardy recently had strong words to say to everyone, following how the Hardy Boyz have been talked about online.

On his Extreme Life podcast, Hardy talked about how he planned to change his approach to people. He was previously willing to give back to others, but since he felt that they didn't get the respect they deserved, he was going to stop giving and start taking.

He admitted that this would not be an AEW heel turn, but rather, he was going to show others the most "realistic" version of himself.

“We were willing to give back and give back and give back, but now, we really hadn’t been shown the respect that we should have been getting all along. So now we’re going to stop giving, and we’re going to start taking, so we’re not becoming heels, we are becoming real, and you are going to see the most realistic version of Matt Hardy that you’ve ever seen coming up in the future.”

It will be interesting to see how quickly this new persona from Hardy will come out from their characters in AEW and how this affects things moving forward.

How do you feel about a change in attitude from the Hardys? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here