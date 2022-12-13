Create

"Bobby Lashley to AEW confirmed" - Twitter erupts with predictions to 2-time WWE Champion jumping ship after being fired on RAW

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 13, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Bobby Lashley
Two-time WWE Champion and former ECW World Champion - Bobby Lashley

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW ended with Bobby Lashley being fired. The wrestling world quickly hopped on Twitter with bold predictions that the two-time WWE Champion would jump ship and sign with AEW.

The main event of Monday Night RAW was between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to determine the number one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship. The All Mighty almost won, but since the referee tweaked his ankle, he was slow to get in for the count. Rollins capitalized and earned the victory.

Following the match, Lashley was frustrated and attacked the official. This forced Adam Pearce's hand and resulted in The All-Mighty getting fired on live television.

.@fightbobby just got FIRED?!?! 🤯#WWERaw @ScrapDaddyAP https://t.co/nWziVkY34s

The wrestling world was instantly urging The All Mighty to sign with AEW.

Might as well. 🤷‍♂️#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/nZShsHH4AV
Bobby Lashley to AEW confirmed

People felt that AEW would be the right fit for the former WWE Champion and that he might have already received calls from Tony Khan.

@SKWrestling_ Tony Khan has already made 100 calls to Lashley cause he thinks it’s real.
@SKWrestling_ Lashley come to aew @fightbobby

Some shared that the on-screen firing is only a storyline and that Bobby Lashley was not really terminated.

It's a storyline.. twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…
I’m not sure what’s funnier the people joking about him going to AEW (or elsewhere) or the people who think the people who are joking are actually being serious #wweraw twitter.com/skwrestling_/s…
@SKWrestling_ Kayfabe firing

Fans believe he will not jump ship and will return to WWE soon.

😂😂😂🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯HELL NO HE IS SON OF #WWE FOREVER#WWERAW twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…
@SKWrestling_ WTF ? @fightbobby we still want hin to return his championship belt from austin theory
@marc_chuck @SKWrestling_ @fightbobby IT’S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. JUST-GET-OVER-IT
“Bobby Lashley is going to aew” https://t.co/RTJ31TB3TQ

After defeating Lashley, Seth Rollins will soon face Austin Theory for the US Title.

Do you think The All Mighty is fired? Also, if he is, will he join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

