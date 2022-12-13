Did Bobby Lashley really get fired from WWE?

Bobby Lashley is one of the best performers on the WWE roster. He has acquired much fame for his work, including his major feats of strength and major championship wins. However, he's been having a rough couple of weeks lately, losing his United States Championship and getting fired on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Yes, you read that last part right. Lashley was already in hot water for spearing a WWE producer last week during his brawl with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. This week, he took on Rollins in a match to determine the No. 1 Contender for Austin Theory's US title. In the end, it was The Visionary who emerged victorious thanks to referee Chad Patton going down with a leg injury.

After the match, The All Mighty confronted Patton and accidentally ended up knocking out another referee nearby. This led to Adam Pearce coming out and admonishing him for physically attacking WWE officials. The former US Champion shoved Pearce, who responded by firing him as the show went off the air.

That was a fantastic bit from WWE that served as a top cliffhanger for next week's episode. However, if you are worried that Bobby Lashley actually got fired, you can rest easy. This is most certainly a kayfabe termination, which means we can probably expect him back after a while.

Bobby Lashley's rough month

A couple of weeks ago, Bobby Lashley was everyone's favorite babyface who reigned as a fighting United States Champion. That all changed when Brock Lesnar walked into his life again, attacking him with an F5 out of nowhere.

Lesnar's beatdown of Lashley on the October 11, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW cost the latter his US title. A match between the two titans was booked for WWE Crown Jewel. There, it was The Beast who emerged victorious, albeit with a little bit of luck.

The All Mighty did not take the defeat well. Since that day, he has gone over to the dark side and completely lost it. In the last few weeks, he has initiated vicious attacks on the likes of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali. The newfound aggression and reckless behavior have given him a new purpose, and also, um, gotten him fired. Pros and cons of life, we suppose.

Poll : 0 votes