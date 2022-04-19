WWE Hall of Famer calls out AEW star Dax Harwood

Booker T recently took a shot at AEW star Dax Harwood after the latter challenged him to a match on social media.

Earlier this year, the WCW legend revealed that he would be coming out of retirement to wrestle a match for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling. This prompted Dax Harwood to challenge Booker. The AEW star hinted at a dream match between FTR and Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) via Twitter.

Speaking on Reality Of Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer responded by saying that he can't reform the Harlem Heat since his brother is retired. Instead, he proposed a singles match against Dax Harwood. He further clarified that while Dax might have a speed advantage, Booker has the upper hand in terms of power.

"It's easy just like everybody on the internet you know what I mean, you got, you know, they got the twitter fingers, you know what I mean, they could (mimcs typing) they could punch in all kind of stuff. They're anonymous. Nobody to see 'em, nobody know who they are, you know what I mean. But when you are talking to a man, right in his face, a man is 248 pounds of romping stomping grave digging destruction, I know that's a old term but it still works you know what I mean, nothing but power. You know I mean you got a whole lot of speed but i still got power," Booker T said. (From 1:14:00 to 1:14:37)

Booker T recently praised the AEW match between FTR and Young Bucks

On the April 6th episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR and the Young Bucks faced off for the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championship. The Top Guys defeated the former tag team champions and retained their titles in the process.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker admitted that he was blown away by the exciting contest.

"The FTR vs Young Bucks couple of weeks ago was rocked it. They rocked. They went out there and did some stuff that was spectacular, extraordinary. A lot of bumping going on." (From 1:09:49 - 1:10:06)

FTR has been very dominant lately. After holding the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championship, the duo has now set their sights on the AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. It would be interesting to if see the two teams clash anytime soon.

