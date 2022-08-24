"A lot of people could take advice" - Booker T cites four-time WWE Champion as a role model amidst backstage turmoil in AEW

WWE legend Booker T recently discussed the alleged backstage turmoil in AEW and praised Bryan Danielson's approach towards the business.

After CM Punk's promo for Hangman Page on last week's AEW Dynamite, several reports have surfaced about growing backstage frustration in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T used Bryan Danielson as an example of someone who shows up, does his job, and leaves without a fuss.

"That’s why I look at a guy like [Bryan] Danielson, he comes in, do his work and get the hell out of there, that’s my perception of Bryan Danielson, that’s my perception of him. ‘Man I’m not in nobody’s clique, I ain’t got time to be hanging out with nobody, coming to work, get my work done and get the hell out.’ That’s the way I see—but that’s the only way you can make it in a company with so much going on like that as well, so a lot of people could take advice from Bryan Danielson.” [1:00:08 - 1:00:38]

Booker T also highlighted how social media has allowed fans access to backstage situations:

“If everybody wasn’t on social media we wouldn’t be hearing about it. If everybody wasn’t always wanting to comment on something we wouldn’t be hearing about it. I know we wasn’t hearing a whole lot when everything was rosy, everybody was getting along with each other and everything." [59:50 - 1:00:07]

Bryan Danielson has had a stellar run in AEW this year

Bryan Danielson has competed in several high-profile matches since the start of the year in All Elite Wrestling.

The American Dragon's most recent set of matches came against Daniel Garcia at the Fight for the Fallen and the House of the Dragon editions of AEW Dynamite, where the two put on critically-acclaimed performances.

Garcia earned the respect of Danielson over their series of bouts, with Danielson offering a handshake to the young star. However, Garcia is seemingly torn on whether to join the Blackpool Combat Club or stick with Chris Jericho and his Jericho Appreciation Society.

Fans will have to wait and see how this compelling story unfolds in the coming weeks.

