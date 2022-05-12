WWE Hall of Famer Booker T breaks silence on Eric Bischoff-CM Punk controversy

WWE Legend Booker T shared his two cents about the feud surrounding AEW star CM Punk and wrestling personality Eric Bischoff.

For those unaware, Punk and Bischoff recently argued over the importance of casual fans in the success of a promotion. The two went back-and-forth on Twitter, with the former saying wrestling veterans should rest while the latter retaliated by mocking Punk's UFC career.

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said the former WCW President was just giving his opinion. He added that Bischoff didn't do anything wrong and was giving advice from the perspective of a former executive.

"I think Eric Bischoff, like I said, was just making a comment more than anything. And you know, those are his thoughts about the wrestling business, that wrestling company. And for him to be able to say that on a show that people wanna hear about, I think it's open for Eric Bischoff to actually do that. He [Bischoff] didn't throw anybody's name out or anything like that. He was just talking about the growth of that company and how he thinks from a managerial perspective, you know, we may need to get there, that's trying to reach out to everybody," Booker said. [from 15:52 - 16:31]

It should be noted that Bischoff previously made comments about AEW catering to hardcore wrestling fans rather than the casual ones in terms of booking.

Booker T believes CM Punk's statements affected veteran wrestling figures

During the same podcast, Booker T said AEW catering to core wrestling fans over casual ones was fine. He added that Punk's comments to Bischoff weren't only aimed at him, but also the other veteran wrestling personalities.

"And a lot of those people that he's [Bischoff] talking about are kids which a lot of times the AEW pretty much... They don't cater to a lot of kids. They cater to their core audience and that's fine, but for CM Punk to comeback on him [Bischoff]... What he did and then not just comeback on him, he threw... That was a blanket statement. That wasn't just at Eric Bischoff, that was a blanket statement," Booker added. [from 16:32 - 16:55]

Punk and Bischoff's beef seems to have simmered down as there were no recent exchanges on Twitter. It will be interesting to see if the former will respond to the latter's mockery of his UFC career.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's comments surrounding CM Punk and Eric Bischoff's beef? Sound off in the comments section below.

