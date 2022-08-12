Booker T heavily criticizes AEW's booking of current talent

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has slammed AEW for its booking of talent.

Since its inception in 2019, Tony Khan has done well to take the Jacksonville-based promotion to a level where they stand as the only true competitor to WWE. However, it is a fact that most of its popular stars, including the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and others are grouped into different factions. There is hardly any wrestler on his own in the promotion.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained that the company has adapted the wrong formula to give the stars TV time. He also professed that they are not trying enough to set an example of a good storyline.

"That's one of my criticisms of AEW, a lot of guys there they won't fancy what they are doing over there, they are sticking them into factions, just to give them some work, just to give them some TV time. That's exactly what I am talking about. Getting guys just to give them some time on camera. That's the bare recipe for going out and crating a really compelling story." (1:12:48 onwards)

Booker T wants Andrade El Idolo to make a move back from AEW to WWE

Ric Flair's son-in-law was signed to WWE from 2015 to 2021 before making his move to AEW.

Speaking on the same podcast, Booker T opined that Andrade's time in WWE was much more significant than what he is currently doing in Tony Khan's company.

"I'd love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, come back to WWE because he's not doing anything significant in AEW — not saying that he's not going out and performing," Booker T said. "He's performing, but you think about Andrade in WWE, and he had some star on him. He had some upside, but I don't know. I could be wrong about this; I could be wrong," (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Andrade El Idolo is currently involved in a storyline against the Lucha Bros.

Do you think he should return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil