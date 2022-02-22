"It was a hero's welcome" - Wrestling legend Booker T names six-time WWE Champion's AEW debut as the moment of the year (Exclusive)

CM Punk made his return to professional wrestling when he debuted for AEW in front of a packed and roaring Chicago crowd. His return ended a seven-year hiatus that his legion of fans feared may never lead to a comeback. It was a historically relevant moment that has captured the admiration of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Booker T made Punk's AEW debut as his pick for Moment of the Year in his duties as a panelist for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He certainly had no trouble piling on the praise in this exclusive interview:

"I would definitely have to give the nod to CM Punk's return. Just because after being on hiatus, people wondering if CM Punk would ever return, if CM would ever have the love to go out and be able to perform at that level as he did once before. (12:23-12:47)

He continued to laud the body of work that Punk has produced in AEW since his return, given the length of time he was absent. Booker has also highly praised Punk's rival MFJ in the awards.

People always wondered about that and then for him to actually come back man it was a hero's welcome. It was amazing when you saw the crowd and CM Punk came back and delivered more than anything so I would give CM Punk the nod as far as most outstanding moment." (12:48-13:15)

Check out Booker naming all of his picks by in the video below:

Booker T decides between AEW and WWE stars as he names his Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards picks

Being a former world champion in both WCW and WWE, Booker T brings a wealth of experience as a panelist for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He joins a litany of tenured names in the business, including Hall of Famers DDP and RVD, as well as Al Snow, Vince Russo, Renee Paquette and Bill Apter.

