"He totally flipped the script" - Booker T heaps praise on former WWE Superstar, applauds recent AEW match

WWE legend Booker T gave a positive review of the AEW match between FTR's Dax Harwood and NJPW star Will Ospreay. He also praised Harwood's wrestling ability in the process.

Harwood and Ospreay wrestled on Dynamite Road Rager last week in the latter's singles AEW debut. The two put on a clinic as they exchanged their contrasting maneuvers. In the end, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion hit an elbow to the back of the FTR member's head for the win.

Booker gave his opinion on the bout in the latest episode of The Hall of Fame. The WWE legend expressed his eagerness to see Ospreay wrestle in America, adding that he is a talented star:

"I've been waiting on the arrival of Will Ospreay. I've been waiting to see this kid here in the States. You know, I had the interview with him and I've watched him work over the years and I've always said 'man, this guy's... he's talent,' he's definitely talent." [From 23:45 - 24:02]

The former world champion also appreciated Harwood's ability to shift gears quickly.

"And then I got a chance to see him [Ospreay] and Harwood and I go 'man, this damn Harwood is good.' He totally flipped the script on me when I was watching that match, from watching Will Ospreay to watching Dax Harwood. I must give them props, man." [From 24:03 - 24:24]

Will Ospreay and Dax Harwood got involved this week on AEW Dynamite

After his singles debut victory, Will Ospreay returned to teaming with Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) on this week's AEW Dynamite. They faced the trio of Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) and Orange Cassidy. The 38-year-old is set to face The Commonwealth Kingpin at Forbidden Door.

Both trios showcased their best offense and delivered an entertaining bout. In the end, Cassidy's team secured the win after he hit the Orange Punch on Fletcher.

The United Empire later tried to outnumber Chaos. However, FTR came down to even the odds. The three tandems will square off on Sunday, with the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships on the line.

After exhibiting a classic, Harwood and Ospreay made some noise in the wrestling world. It will be interesting to see if the two rivals will face each other again.

