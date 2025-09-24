Booker T responds after AEW star MVP says he has zero respect for Triple H

MVP recently spoke about Triple H during an interview, and how he had no respect for the WWE Hall of Famer. Booker T has just given his take on the situation between the two veterans.The AEW star recently spoke to TMZ and shared how he had no respect for The Game, both personally and professionally. He mentioned how he was willing to double down on this and discuss it further if asked about it. On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T believed that Triple H couldn't care less about MVP's statements. He mentioned how they were in far different positions in their careers, and someone like the Hurt Syndicate member would not mince his words, as he had no intentions of going back to WWE.&quot;I don't think Triple H is thinking a whole lot about what MVP is saying. Those guys are in two totally different stratospheres as far as this business goes, as far as positioning. People are gonna say things, especially when they know they're not going back. They're gonna say whatever the hell they wanna say. Especially now, having that platform and that voice to say whatever you wanna say.&quot;He then claimed that the Cerebral Assassin may feel that this was not worth his time, because he was someone at the top of the business.&quot;Who was it that said, 'Bosses move in silence?' That's what I'm saying. I ain't got time to be going low. Like Michelle Obama said, I'm gonna go high man, every time. Me personally, I don't know the beef or anything like that, but to each his own.&quot; said Booker T. [H/T WrestleTalk]MVP's statement about Triple H and WWE is unwaveringThe veteran recently made some statements about WWE's ticket prices and how this came off as them not thinking about the fans. He then clapped back at someone who claimed he wouldn't do this if he were still with the Stamford-based promotion.MVP replied to a comment made about him on social media by a fan. The individual insinuated that if he were still employed with WWE, he wouldn't be vocal about this. He replied to them and mentioned that in the end, this wasn't the case, so he could speak his mind without being afraid of losing his job.&quot;But I'm not. So I can tell the truth without the fear of losing my job. What a concept,&quot; the AEW star said.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKMVP says that he has zero respect for Triple H, personally or professionally: “I stand by those words. I have zero respect for him, personally or professionally. When I tell why, then people will be like ‘okay that makes sense.’” (via @TMZ_Sports)Triple H rarely addressed these types of comments, whether it's from other wrestlers or even fans, so it seems unlikely that the situation will escalate any further.