Booker T says current AEW star is a man of his word, "unlike a lot of guys" in wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently heaped praise on an AEW star and claimed that he's a man of his word, unlike many other stars in professional wrestling.

The star in question is none other than Double J, Jeff Jarrett. Booker T and Jeff Jarrett have had countless battles over the years in many companies like WCW and TNA Wrestling. Both men found great success as singles stars and won world titles. However, they have never competed against each other during their time together in the WWE. Jeff Jarrett signed with AEW in 2022 and serves as their Director of Business Development.

Speaking on Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Jeff Jarrett and spoke about his relationship with the AEW star.

"Me and Jarrett, we close, man. We tight. We got a lot of respect for each other, more than anything. Unlike a lot of guys in this business, Jeff Jarrett [has] always been a man of his word, a man of integrity, and I have nothing but respect for Jeff Jarrett."

The NXT commentator also addressed the rumors of his altercation with Jeff Jarrett in TNA.

"Jeff was micromanaging. It was getting close to showtime, it was almost time to go out, [and] Jeff came in and said 'Guys, y'all gotta wrap this up, we got to get going on.' I'm like 'Jeff, hold on, we're trying to get this stuff right!'" [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Jeff Jarrett praises Sting on his incredible promo from AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has nothing but praise for The Icon Sting's passionate promo from Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. Sting mentioned the passaing away of his father in the promo, which added a lot of emotions to the segment. Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett claimed that it was one of the best promos of The Vigilante's career.

"I don’t really think you put Sting in the promo guy. Can he do a great promo? Yes, but I don’t think you put him in that category. I think the character has so far transcended anything that he’s ever done. Any match, any promo. It’s just kind of the DNA of Sting, the character. Obviously, this is my personal thought, so folks may disagree. But I believe, and I was standing actually right next to Tony when this aired, but I’m gonna say, I think it’s the very best promo he’s ever done."

He added:

"I think, I gotta be careful because I don’t want to say blur the lines, because there was no blurring of the lines. Sting is going through a real-life situation with the passing of his father. And when you have those kinds of emotions, raw, and he touched on his own mortality, I’ve had those exact same thoughts with the passing of my father." [H/T - Fightful]

Sting is set to compete in the final match of his illustrious career this Sunday at the Revolution PPV. The Icon will be defending his AEW World Tag Team Title alongside Darby Allin against Nicholas and Matthew Jackson in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

