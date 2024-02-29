"I think it’s the very best promo he’s ever done" - WWE legend lavishes praise on Sting's promo on last week's AEW Dynamite

The legendary Sting is gearing up for the final match of his career at this weekend's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Ahead of his last Dynamite appearance as an active wrestler, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has showered The Icon with praise for his recent promo.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Champion addressed his Revolution opponents, The Young Bucks, in a somber promo segment. The Icon was unusually grave in his delivery, noting that his father recently passed away. He promised to bring everything he had left in defense of the tag titles at Revolution.

Sting and Jeff Jarrett have a long history, which dates all the way back to their time in WCW. The two faced off numerous times in TNA as well. On a recent episode of his My World podcast, Jarrett claimed that the promo may have been the best of The Icon's career:

"I don’t really think you put Sting in the promo guy. Can he do a great promo? Yes, but I don’t think you put him in that category. I think the character has so far transcended anything that he’s ever done. Any match, any promo. It’s just kind of the DNA of Sting, the character. Obviously, this is my personal thought, so folks may disagree. But I believe, and I was standing actually right next to Tony when this aired, but I’m gonna say, I think it’s the very best promo he’s ever done."

Jarrett also pointed out that the 64-year-old is dealing with the passing of his father, which may have lent more depth to the promo:

"I think, I gotta be careful because I don’t want to say blur the lines because there was no blurring of the lines. Sting is going through a real-life situation with the passing of his father. And when you have those kinds of emotions, raw, and he touched on his own mortality, I’ve had those exact same thoughts with the passing of my father." [h/t Fightful]

Jeff Jarrett believes it was the true Steve Borden speaking in Sting's promo

Sting (real name Steve Borden) showed off an intense, serious side of himself in his latest promo segment. The Icon made it clear that he's going to give The Young Bucks everything he has at Revolution.

In the same interview, Jeff Jarrett speculated that the words came from the legend's heart and that it was the real Steve Borden shining through as he prepares to say farewell to the wrestling business:

"The identity of who Steve Borden is, I truly believe that he’s really ready to close the book on his wrestling career. I may be wrong, but my gut tells me, in a lot of ways, Sting, in that promo, was his final…it’s like Sting’s final babyface promo that was heartfelt. Nobody had to be convinced if he really meant those words or if that was a wrestling promo. I think that was directly from Steve Borden’s heart, that I’m gonna bring everything I have, and he’s done that over the last two years. We’ll remember this promo because it was heartfelt, and that was Steve Borden talking, in a lot of ways, to the wrestling universe," Jarrett said. [h/t Fightful]

The Icon and Darby Allin will face The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team match at AEW Revolution. The two remain undefeated in the tag division, but whether they can hold onto their championship belts against the villainous EVPs remains to be seen.

Who do you think will walk out of Revolution as the AEW World Tag Team Champions? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!