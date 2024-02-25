Longtime AEW critic lavishes praise on Sting's segment from Dynamite

Wrestling legend Sting is getting set for the final match of his career at AEW Revolution on March 3. On the penultimate episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite before the big event, The Icon cut a somber promo, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has given his thoughts on the segment.

The Icon faced the camera on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite and addressed his opponents at Revolution 2024, The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson had viciously attacked The Stinger, his sons, and Darby Allin a few weeks ago, and the 64-year-old legend promised to give everything he had left to pay them back for it.

The Icon also revealed that his father had passed away the week before, making the attack on his two sons even more personal. On the latest episode of Strictly Business, former WCW Vice President Eric Bischoff praised the promo and Sting's decision to bring up his personal life:

"I thought the execution was great," Bischoff said. "To see Sting kind of break character and bring that reality to the table, ... it was pitch perfect. I wish it would have happened the week before because it would have made so much more sense." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bischoff has long been a critic of Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling, but he also had some praise for the company's recent signing of former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman.

WWE Hall of Famer got emotional watching Sting's promo on Dynamite

The Icon's impending final match has both fans and wrestlers emotional. The 64-year-old legend is set to hang up his boots after his AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024.

For a man who many thought was done after his neck injury in 2015, The Icon's final run in All Elite Wrestling has been a sight to behold for many. On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, fellow AEW talent and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry admitted that he got emotional watching Sting's latest promo:

"I want you to go have fun, and I want you to play for your teammates. And I want you to act like you're never going to get to play basketball again.' I felt like that's where Sting was last night ... He ain't hold nothing back. He didn't save nothing. He went for the ball, and damn, I was emotional."

The Icon will end his three-year run with All Elite Wrestling on March 3, but Tony Khan recently mentioned that he could turn up on weekly television in the future to say hello.

Who do you think will walk out of AEW Revolution with the tag team championship? Sound off in the comments section below!