"A lot of things get lost in the shuffle" - Booker T compares AEW to WCW

Booker T has never been one to sugarcoat his opinions, as the WWE Hall of Famer recently compared AEW signing multiple wrestlers at a time to World Championship Wrestling.

WCW was a major player in the wrestling industry, especially during the 90s. The promotion was one of the biggest competitors to the then-WWF. The two promotions would eventually embark on the "Monday Night Wars" - similar to AEW and NXT's "Wednesday Night Wars."

During his most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out how wrestlers get lost in the shuffle in AEW, which reminded him of WCW.

“Yeah, there’s been a lot of guys on the show. They try to get a lot of guys on that show and highlight as many things as they possibly can. A lot of things get lost in the shuffle, of course, in doing that. WCW, back in the day, they hired a bunch of guys," Booker T recalled.

Continuing in the same podcast, the veteran pointed out why WCW picked up as many wrestlers as they did.

“Most of the guys, they just hired them just so they wouldn’t go to WWE. WCW had signed a bunch of guys and they were sitting at home, making money. They just didn’t want those guys to go to the WWE or back to WWE.” (H/T: eWrestlingNews)

The legend has often criticized AEW when he believes the company misses a step or two. However, he has also praised the promotion for their creative efforts.

Booker T wasn't happy about CM Punk's comments on casual wrestling fans

In December 2021, AEW's CM Punk pointed out that he didn't believe that casual wrestling fans still existed. This led to Eric Bischoff slamming Punk during his podcast, which ended with the two taking jabs at each other on Twitter.

In an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker lashed out at Punk, who took a shot at wrestling Twitter for "amplifying" older wrestler's podcasts.

"Don't just make a blanket statement like that. If you got something to say to certain individuals with podcasts which I just happen to have one but I have a radio show as well, say it. Don't beat around the bush about it and then we'll talk about it in a later day or we'll figure out how we can fix it. It's that simple," Booker said. (From 18:26 - 18:50)

At this stage, the AEW star hasn't responded to Booker T's comments publicly. The two stars could have settled the dispute privately. Fans will have to wait and see if they continue to exchange contrary views via social media.

