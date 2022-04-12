"Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind?" - WWE Hall of Famer blasts AEW President over his controversial "bot" comments 

Booker T recently slammed AEW President Tony Khan for his recent comments about potential Twitter "bots" spreading negativity about his promotion.

Last week, Khan claimed that an independent study had confirmed some malicious intent behind the anti-AEW trolls on social media platforms. He added that a "staff" was working collectively to spoil All Elite Wrestling's image by promoting negative discourse about the company.

It led to widespread chatter in the wrestling world, with many veterans stepping up to slam the AEW boss over his tweets. The latest to join the bandwagon is Booker T, who shared his views on the latest episode of his podcast, Hall of Fame. The former WCW Champion wondered if Tony Khan had lost his "mind."

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that any talk on social media is good for the business aspect, be it positive or negative.

"Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind? I know he handles analytics; I know he's in that field. See, everybody is not gonna like you. I know Eric Bischoff had said Tony Khan had a 'thin skin.' I don't know if this proves that or not. If you think people are not gonna talk about you, then you're wrong, and if they are talking about you, any news is good news," said Booker T. (From 10:14 - 10:57)

Check out the full podcast below:

Eric Bischoff also had some harsh words for AEW President Tony Khan

In an interview with Bodyslam, the former RAW GM stated that he was embarrassed by Tony Khan over the latter's recent comments.

Bischoff said that the AEW President shouldn't have "whined" about any larger conspiracy against his promotion on Twitter, even if there was any. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that Tony Khan coming forward to talk about it openly would only motivate the trolls to go after him further.

"Man, I'm embarrassed; that's the best way to say it; I'm embarrassed for Tony. Let's assume he's right; let's give him the benefit of the doubt. But don't sell it. Don't go and whine about it because guess what happens next. Once you sell it, people who otherwise won't jump on and take a swing at you are going to jump and take a swing at you because you're selling and reacting to it," said Eric Bischoff.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets? Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets?

Fans will indeed keep an eye out for further details about the "study," as Tony Khan promised to provide an update on his original tweets soon.

What do you make of Booker T's thoughts on the situation surrounding the AEW chief's controversial tweets? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Hall of Fame and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

