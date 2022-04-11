"I'm embarrassed for Tony" - Eric Bischoff shares honest thoughts about AEW President's controversial recent comments

Eric Bischoff recently stated that he was embarrassed by Tony Khan's recent comments about most anti-AEW accounts on Twitter being bots.

The AEW President claimed that a study had confirmed a complete 'staff' was involved in damaging his promotion's reputation by spreading hateful content on social media platforms. Since then, the comments have dominated the wrestling discourse, with many coming forward to blast Khan for his unverified claims.

Speaking to Bodyslam, Eric Bischoff shared his views on Tony Khan's comments, saying he was embarrassed for the AEW boss. He explained that even if Khan was right, he shouldn't have 'whined' about it on Twitter, as his naysayers would only get more motivated to troll him and his promotion.

"Man, I'm embarrassed; that's the best way to say it; I'm embarrassed for Tony. I don't know whether what he said was true or not true. Who knows, he has enough money to figure that thing out. Let's assume he's right; let's give him the benefit of the doubt. But don't sell it. Don't go and whine about it because guess what happens next. Once you sell it, people who otherwise won't jump on and take a swing at you are going to jump and take a swing at you because you're selling and reacting to it," said Eric Bischoff. [8:01 - 8:53]

Eric Bischoff thinks Tony Khan should consult with others in AEW

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that Tony Khan must talk and consult with the people he trusts in All Elite Wrestling. Eric Bischoff added that Khan should get guidance from someone like Chris Jericho, who has been a part of the wrestling business much longer than the AEW boss himself.

In closing, he urged Tony Khan to reach out to others around him before making wild claims like he did on Twitter.

"There's got to be people around you [Tony Khan] that you trust. They have been longer around than you have in the wrestling business. Talk to Chris Jericho. You're surrounded by some really smart people. Get a little bit of guidance; it's okay to reach out and talk to someone who has got a little bit of more experience in some things than you do." said Bischoff [10:11 - 10:38]

This isn't the first time Bischoff has been critical of Tony Khan, as even in the past, he has spoken out against some of the AEW boss' controversial comments.

