Booker T urges 4-time WWE champion to sign with AEW

AEW has signed many former WWE stars over the years, and the current NXT commentator Booker T has urged the company to sign another former top name from the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is Ronda Rousey, who recently competed on ROH TV in a tag team match where she teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Billie Starkz and ROH Women's World Champion Athena. Rousey's appearance led many fans to believe she had signed a contract with AEW. However, Khan confirmed that the former WWE Women's Champion was not signed to the promotion.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his take on Ronda Rousey possibly signing a contract with AEW:

"Tony Khan's not worried about how much money he's spending on getting these guys under that banner. I think he's more so happy to have those guys around and see those guys as a part of AEW. That right there is a notch on the belt snatching someone like Ronda Rousey from WWE. If Ronda Rousey is smart, She'll sign a contract too, and make sure the contract is only for 10 days a year." [From 0:18 to 01:00]

Tony Khan comments on whether Ronda Rousey has signed with AEW

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently competed in a match at Ring of Honor, shocking many fans. AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan has finally spoken about the situation.

Speaking at the post-AEW Full Gear press conference, Tony Khan revealed whether Ronda Rousey has struck a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"She is not signed, but we had a great conversation. It came about because there was some unfinished business. They had that match, and I thought it would be great for our fans to settle it in the ring. At the Wrestling REVOLVER show, they had the tag match, I had spoken to them, and I thought it would be great to have a match and build some interest, and then have the story come back to Ring of Honor, where Athena is the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, Billie Starkz is her minion, there is a lot of interest in that."

Khan further added:

"I thought it would be great to see that tag team against two of the Horsewomen, Marina and Ronda Rousey. Ronda was happy to come here, she was great, the crowd was really excited to see her, and it was a great match. We would love to have her back sometime, it was really fun, her being out here. She’s a local and lives nearby, and that helped make it possible. Anytime it’s convenient, we would love to have her back because she was tremendous." [From 01:44:19 onwards]

