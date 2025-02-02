"Boss man Tony Khan gonna make you delete this" - Fans startled as a major AEW star comments on Jey Uso's WWE Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last night which prompted a reaction from a top AEW star. This moved surprised fans who tried to warn him.

Ricochet was the latest to comment on Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory. Jey has become one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster ever since he moved to RAW to pursue a singles career. Since then, he has become a bonafide main event star. He also won the Intercontinental Championship for a brief period last year.

After losing the title, Jey has been focused on moving up to the main event scene. He challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Despite taking the Ring General to his limit, Uso lost the bout. However, that didn't faze him as he had one more chance to get back into the World Title picture. He entered the Royal Rumble as the 20th entrant and he outlasted everyone else to win the annual battle royale.

Since this surprising victory, several other wrestlers and fans have reacted to Main Event Jey winning the Rumble. AEW star Ricochet took to his X (fka Twitter) account to showcase his support for his former WWE colleague.

"Yeet," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

This reaction from Ricochet took fans by surprise. They also took to social media to warn the AEW star not to get on President Tony Khan's bad side. One of them was also sure that Khan would later make the 36-year-old delete his tweet.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions [Image source: Screenshot of comments on Ricochet's tweet on X]

Jey Uso had a bold message after winning the Royal Rumble

By winning the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso has just punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41. He will now main event The Show of Shows and he will get to decide which champion he will face at the annual extravaganza. However, this moment is not lost on him.

Following the massive win, Jey was walking to the back when he made it clear it was his time now with a defiant message. As soon as he got to the back, he hugged Jimmy Uso.

"Watch me work, Uce! Put the company on my back. It's my time. I've already got the culture on my back," Uso said.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will finally win a World Title this year at WrestleMania 41.

