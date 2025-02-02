  • home icon
Jey Uso sends a bold message immediately after winning at WWE Royal Rumble 2025; hugs real-life Bloodline member backstage

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 02, 2025 15:30 GMT
Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jey Uso etched his name in WWE's history when he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Today, the Stamford-based promotion released a video of Main Event Jey immediately after his win where he sent a message to the WWE Universe.

Jey Uso went against all odds and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 when he eliminated John Cena before winning the gimmick match. Main Event Jey has two solid options heading into The Showcase of The Immortals, as he can clash with a new rival or against an old friend.

Today, WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account uploaded a video from their TikTok where The Yeet Master had a message for everyone immediately after the win. Moreover, he was seen backstage hugging Jimmy Uso following his Royal Rumble win.

"Watch me work, Uce! Put the company on my back. It's my time. I've already got the culture on my back," Uso said.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Jey Uso came in at #20 and eliminated three other superstars to win his maiden Royal Rumble Match.

WWE analyst thinks Jey Uso could dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

In the coming weeks, The Yeet Master will decide which championship he will go after heading into WrestleMania 41. Main Event Jey is familiar with Gunther and Cody Rhodes, who are the World Heavyweight and Undisputed WWE Champions of their respective brands on the main roster.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts thinks Main Event Jey could lose Cody Rhodes as a friend if he goes after his title. However, he thinks Uso can dethrone The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"I mean, who knows? Maybe staying on that same theme, maybe Jey Uso is the friend that Cody thought he had that goes to WrestleMania. [Megan Morant: Maybe Cody Rhodes loses a friend in Jey Uso and we get Jey Uso and Cody and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania] Maybe," Roberts said. (From 49:00 to 49:15)
The fallout from Royal Rumble 2025 and The Road to WrestleMania 41 will be interesting as Uso's shocking win has changed the landscape and revealed several possibilities heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Harish Raj S
