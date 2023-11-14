"Botch wrestler in a botch company," "They can have her" - WWE Universe wouldn't mind seeing Tony Khan sign former Total Divas star

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is making waves in the wrestling world once again, this time with speculations of her possible arrival in AEW.

The former Total Divas was initially released on August 4, 2017, after not appearing for more than a year following her 30-day suspension for breaching WWE's Wellness Policy. Following her release, Marie went on to push forward as an actress and fitness model before being re-signed by the Stamford-based promotion in 2021.

Marie was aligned with Doudrop during her brief comeback. However, their partnership was short-lived, and the star was then written out of storylines. Budget cuts came, and Marie was a victim of the promotion's round of layoffs in November 2021.

Even after Eva Marie's release from her promotion, the buzz surrounding her potential future in wrestling remains a hot topic among fans. Despite no official confirmation, the fans continue to speculate about her future.

One such speculation is her potential move to AEW. Fans, in their typical humorous fashion, have expressed their excitement and anticipation for this possible transition. Some believe that the women's division in Tony Khan's promotion could benefit from her presence.

Check out the reactions below:

While there is no official confirmation of her signing with AEW, the mere speculation of her potential arrival has captured the attention of fans.

WWE veteran expresses disappointment with Tony Khan after watching AEW Dynamite

The November 1 episode of Dynamite featured a segment with Tony Khan making a major announcement. However, the announcement revealed that tickets for All In 2024 in London would be available for purchase from December 1, with early access for tickets.

WWE veteran Vince Russo wasn't thrilled with the segment and expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

"I'm sorry, man. I just watched about 30 minutes of "Dynamite". What I learned during those 30 minutes was this---the Only People who will watch this Show . . . are the People who are already watching it. The overall Presentation of this show will Draw ZERO New Fans. It 100% Insults the Intelligence of the Casual Television Viewing Audience. Yup---MY OPINION."

Another WWE legend, Bully Ray, expressed his disappointment with the segment on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan has in store for the upcoming edition of Dynamite, especially since it's the go-home edition leading up to Full Gear.

Do you want to see Eva Maria in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

