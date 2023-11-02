Former WWE figure blasts AEW Dynamite this week: "The overall Presentation of this show will Draw ZERO New Fans"

Former WWE personality has come down hard on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, sparking debate among fans. The veteran in question is Vince Russo.

The latest edition of Dynamite featured the AEW International Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Claudio Castagnoli. Additionally, Bullet Club Gold squared off against MJF and three undisclosed mystery partners. The show also featured a segment with Adam Copeland.

Furthermore, the show included a tag team match with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega facing Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker and the AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending her title against Willow Nightingale.

The show also featured another highly anticipated match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, pitting Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks against Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony.

However, with such a great lineup for the show, it appears that WWE veteran Vince Russo wasn't thrilled to watch it. Russo took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the show.

"I'm sorry, man. I just watched about 30 minutes of "Dynamite". What I learned during those 30 minutes was this---the Only People who will watch this Show . . . are the People who are already watching it. The overall Presentation of this show will Draw ZERO New Fans. It 100% Insults the Intelligence of the Casual Television Viewing Audience. Yup---MY OPINION."

Check out his tweet below:

However, it's worth noting that Russo does have a valid point, as Dynamite has been experiencing challenges with both its ratings and fan attendance in recent months.

Another WWE legend expresses disappointment after watching AEW Dynamite

The latest edition of Dynamite featured a segment with Tony Khan making a major announcement. However, the announcement revealed that tickets for All In 2024 in London would be available for purchase from December 1, with early access for tickets.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wasn't thrilled with the segment and expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

"Was that a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT?? #AEWDynamite #BOafterdark," Ray tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has any response to the wrestling veterans.

