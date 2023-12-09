"Both of those guys deserve their flowers" - AEW star comments on The Hardy Boyz

An AEW star recently praised former WWE Tag Team Champions and current AEW stars Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The star in question is none other than Ethan Page, who spoke highly of Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. The duo has also found success as individual stars and has won gold all over the world. Jeff Hardy is a former WWE Championship. However, that didn't stop Matt Hardy from being the top guy on his own as well. The Broken One has won the IMPACT World Championship in the past.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Ethan Page praised The Hardys for all the incredible performances they've given over the years:

"The things that Matt and Jeff have put their bodies through physically. I'll never comprehend just because of how I feel now and how I have done nothing as close to them and I never will. I promise you. I never will. Both of those guys deserve their flowers forever just for what they've done and the fact that they're still willing to give." [H/T: SEScoops]

AEW star Ethan Page reveals his retirement plans

AEW star All Ego Ethan Page recently spoke about when he plans to hang up his boots and finish up his career as an in-ring talent.

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Ethan Page stated that he does not intend to wrestle into his 50s:

“I don’t know if I want to be physically active in wrestling for that long. So I’m almost putting– I’m shortening my own career for sure. My son is young. He’s only two years old. My daughter’s turning six in February. So my kids are so young. I’m 34, I want to be able to enjoy the entire experience of being a parent."

He further added:

“I feel it in my body every year, more and more and more… This obviously won’t last forever. Age is going to kick my ass eventually. I don’t want to be the guy who’s 55 or 60 years old who’s like ‘Oh, got to go to a show this weekend.’ I think I’d rather do whatever I want and if that’s wrestling, amazing.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

