Brandi Rhodes reacts to SmackDown star roasting Cody Rhodes for ‘quitting’ AEW and top promotions

Brandi Rhodes has reacted after a top WWE Superstar took a shot at Cody Rhodes for leaving AEW and other major promotions. The star being discussed is AJ Styles.

Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega started AEW in 2019. The American Nightmare left the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2022 to join WWE. His wife Brandi Rhodes also left the promotion with him after wrestling a handful of matches in the company. He then climbed his way up and defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

At Clash at the Castle, the champion is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles for the second time since Backlash: France. This time, they will compete in an 'I Quit' match. To get a rematch with Cody, the Phenomenal One faked his retirement and ambushed the latter.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes faced off in a war of words. The former didn't hold back, noting that Cody quit NJPW and ROH. He hinted at AEW, too, by mentioning Rhodes left the promotion he started.

Later, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter and said she left AEW and other promotions too.

"Yeah I quit all that too," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the Undisputed WWE Champion from Clash at the Castle.