Brandi Rhodes rejected Cody Rhodes’ potential major career move: “she absolutely let me know that would not be happening”

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he tried to venture outside of wrestling and into another major contact sport. This was eventually turned down by his wife. This would be a match in the UFC.

Over the years, several professional wrestlers have made the transition of heading into Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). The likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Bobby Lashley were those known to have competed in the UFC. On the other hand, fans have also seen the opposite, as many MMA fighters have made their way to wrestling, such as Ronda Rousey.

In an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Cody Rhodes mentioned how he was genuinely curious about guys in today's WWE who could venture to UFC. He wanted to see who would make the jump to Mixed Martial Arts as it has been a hit or miss for others in the past.

"What would be funny to me is if anyone could crossover from here. We have legitimately very tough guys like Bobby Lashley. I'm always very curious to see how one of us would do. I know in the past it's not always worked out for everybody, but I am curious to see who is the first to take that jump," Cody said.

When asked if he would do it, he revealed that two years ago, he asked his wife if he could do one fight, but he was turned down. If he had to fight, he wanted to face the weakest fighter possible.

"I actually told my wife. I told my wife I wanted to do one fight. I told her this two years ago. I think I was looking for some sort of massive financial windfall, I don't know what it was, but I told her I wanted to do one fight and she absolutely let me know that would not be happening. Unless you convince her, it's not going to happen. Maybe it's for the best." [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes wants AEW star Wardlow in WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes was asked about the topic of guys he would like to see jump ship from AEW to WWE.

He named Wardlow as one of the stars he would like to see in WWE, as he believed that his look was perfect for the locker room.

"Wardlow is one I’d like to see cross over if he ever wanted to. There’s a lot of beef in the WWE locker room; it’s a heavyweight locker room. It’s hard when you think you’re big and jacked, then you stand across the ring from Drew McIntyre and you find out ‘Oh, maybe not’. Wardlow is somebody I feel could fit into that role really well."

The American Nightmare then mentioned how he wanted to see who else would jump ship and join them in WWE.

“It seems like we’re in this day where we’re doing so well everyone wants to be part of it, and the more the merrier. I’m happy with anyone who wants to make the leap and be part of this team.”

Expand Tweet

With concern to his his own career, it remains to be seen how Cody Rhodes would be booked for this year's edition of WrestleMania. This was following some reports that suggested he still won't be able to "finish the story" this year.

How would you want Cody Rhodes to be booked moving forward? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.