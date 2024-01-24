Cody Rhodes wants to see former AEW TNT Champion join WWE in the future

Cody Rhodes opened the door for many AEW stars to jump ship to WWE after he triumphantly returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare now wants to see a former TNT Champion join the list of Lexis King, Jade Cargill, and CM Punk, who recently made the switch. Even WWE allegedly had an interest in luring this man away from All Elite Wrestling once his contract expired.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes talked about the potential of seeing Wardlow in the WWE locker room:

"Wardlow is one I’d like to see cross over if he ever wanted to. There’s a lot of beef in the WWE locker room; it’s a heavyweight locker room. It’s hard when you think you’re big and jacked, then you stand across the ring from Drew McIntyre and you find out ‘Oh, maybe not’. Wardlow is somebody I feel could fit into that role really well."

The American Nightmare added:

“It seems like we’re in this day where we’re doing so well everyone wants to be part of it, and the more the merrier. I’m happy with anyone who wants to make the leap and be part of this team.”

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Wardlow attacked Cody Rhodes on his first night in AEW and aligned himself with MJF in 2019. The two men even had a steel cage match, which The American Nightmare won.

Cody Rhodes wants another top AEW star to jump ship to WWE

Aside from Wardlow, Cody Rhodes named his real-life friend, Ricky Starks, as someone he would like to see in WWE once he becomes a free agent:

“My buddy Ricky Starks. I know he’s under contract so that’s not happening – but it’d be cool to see.”

Expand Tweet

Starks was spotted backstage in WWE escorting Rhodes at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Recent rumors have suggested that even the Stamford-based company wants to sign Stroke Daddy. Will Ricky Starks leave AEW for WWE in the future? Only time will tell.

Which AEW star would you like to see join WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.