Braun Strowman banned from upcoming show

Braun Strowman has seemingly been banned from an upcoming wrestling show by a former AEW star. The talent in question is Joey Janela.

The Monster of All Monsters has been on an extended hiatus while recovering from a neck surgery. He has been out of action since teaming with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy on a May 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former Universal Champion was spotted at the latest edition of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Strowman was accompanied by fellow WWE Superstars, including Natalya, Nia Jax, and CM Punk. Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler made her Bloodsport debut, picking up a dominant victory over TNA star Masha Slamovich.

Following his appearance at Bloodsport X, Braun Strowman has seemingly been barred from another upcoming wrestling show by Joey Janela. The Bad Boy is closely associated with the yearly GCW event, Spring Break. The 2024 edition of the show will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the same city as The Show of Shows.

Taking to X/Twitter, Janela shared a witty update on Braun Strowman's potential appearance at Spring Break 2024 on April 5 and 6.

"Braun Strowman definitely not allowed at Spring Break," wrote Janela.

Check out the tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman wants to team up with Alexa Bliss in WWE

The 2018 Mixed Match Challenge saw WWE pairing several superstars and pitting them in mixed tag team action. One of the most interesting and dynamic teams to emerge from this event was the unlikely duo of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

The two stars, however, would continue to work together in the Stamford-based promotion. Bliss played a key role in Strowman's clash with Bray Wyatt over the Universal Title. Their partnership would dissolve during The Titan's feud with The Fiend, who would later find an ally in The Wicked Witch of WWE.

Speaking to WWE India, Strowman revealed that he wanted to reunite with Alexa Bliss.

"Alexa Bliss. It has been a while since I got to do anything with her and I'd think we'd have a good time traveling around India and seeing the many sights and beauties that this country has to offer," he said.

Bliss has been on hiatus in WWE since failing to beat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at Royal Rumble 2023. She and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed their daughter last year on November 27, 2023.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Braun Strowman return to WWE at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion