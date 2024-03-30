Absent WWE Superstar reveals he wants to reunite with Alexa Bliss

An absent WWE Superstar has revealed that he wants to reunite with Alexa Bliss. The former champion has not competed in a match since Royal Rumble 2023.

Alexa Bliss battled Bianca Beliar for the RAW Women's Championship at the premium live event last year and came up short. She has been on hiatus from the company ever since and recently gave birth to her daughter with popular musician Ryan Cabrera.

Speaking with WWE India, Braun Strowman revealed he would love to reunite with Bliss and travel around India. The two were paired together in the Mixed Match Challenge back in the day:

"Alexa Bliss. It has been a while since I got to do anything with her and I'd think we'd have a good time traveling around India and seeing the many sights and beauties that this country has to offer," he said.

Braun Strowman has been out of action since last May. The former Universal Champion has undergone successful neck fusion surgery but has not returned to WWE television yet.

Braun Strowman sends heartwarming message to Alexa Bliss during her WWE hiatus

Braun Strowman sent a heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss and congratulated her on the birth of her daughter.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters congratulated the happy couple on the birth of their child. Strowman added that he was looking forward to meeting her but hasn't gotten the chance to do so:

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being." [2:48 – 3:12]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Braun Strowman was involved in a tag team with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet on WWE RAW when he went down with an injury. It will be interesting to see if the promotion decides to reunite the unlikely duo when Strowman is cleared to return to the ring.

