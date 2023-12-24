Former WWE champion sends a touching 6-word message to Braun Strowman as he battles injury

WWE Superstar Ricochet sent a heartwarming message to his tag team partner Braun Strowman, who is currently recovering from a neck injury

The Monster Among Monsters was competing alongside Ricochet in a tag team when a severe neck injury caused him to take an in-ring hiatus in May. Strowman had to undergo a cervical spinal fusion surgery followed by a lengthy recovery period.

Braun praised Ricochet during his recent interview with WWE India, during which he credited the high-flying superstar as the brains behind the tag team's finishing maneuver.

Their finisher sees Ricochet climb onto Strowman's shoulders and jump onto their opponent, laid out on the mat. When asked who ideated the move, Strowman named his tag team partner.

"Ricochet’s. He is crazy. Half the stuff that he does, I just constantly shake my head. One, because it’s unbelievable the things that he has pulled off are not even humanly possible. And you know what, kudos to him. If you wanna stand there 7 feet in the air, jump off, and land on another human being with all your weight, then by means, do it because it works. One, two, three, every time we hit this move, and in the end, it just speaks for itself," said the Monster Among Monsters.

Ricochet reshared Braun Strowman's interview clip on his Instagram account and said he needed his tag team partner back next to him.

"Need my tag team partner back!!," wrote Ricochet in his Instagram story.

You can watch the full clip of Braun Strowman discussing his and Ricochet's tag team finisher below:

Braun Strowman shares an update on his recovery amidst WWE absence

Braun Strowman has been missing from the WWE television for over 230+ days. The Monster Among Monsters recently traveled to India and shared an update on his recovery during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

Strowman confirmed that he was recently medically cleared to lift weights and return to training. The former Universal Champion did not share a date for his potential return but hinted that there is still a little bit of the process left. Braun has undergone a massive physical transformation on his road to recovery, leaving fans eager to wait for his return.

