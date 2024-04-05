Which WWE stars competed at Bloodsport this weekend? Complete list of stars who performed

As WWE prepares for WrestleMania 40, some superstars competed at other wrestling events in Philadelphia. Shayna Baszler appeared on Bloodsport X. Accompanied by her tag team partner Zoey Stark, Shayna defeated TNA Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich, who had Jordynne Grace on her side.

Baszler was not the only WWE Superstar to compete at Bloodsport X. NXT star Charlie Dempsey appeared at the event and took on Matt Makowski, with the former winning via submission.

No other active name was booked for a match at the Bloodsport X event, but several WWE Superstars, like Nia Jax, Natalya, Braun Strowman, and CM Punk, were in attendance to watch Bloodsport X, which is a professional wrestling event, where every match has to end via knockout or submission.

Former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler, who now performs as Nic Nemeth, competed at the event, which featured stars from other promotions, such as NJPW and AEW.

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler admitted she was surprised to find out about the Bloodsport X event

Shayna Baszler is not expected to compete at WrestleMania 40 this weekend, so she was available to join Bloodsport X.

The former champion, who won her match, opened up about how she learned about the event and admitted that she was surprised that the company had picked her as a candidate to compete.

"It’s pretty cool. If I’m being honest, I thought that by the time I had the availability to do this that there would be too many miles on my body and I would be done doing this. It’s pretty cool that it worked out this way. William Regal told me that 'there are only so many athletes we have that we feel confident can wrestle that style, and you’re one of them.' Completely surprised. It was a surprise, but a thoroughly enjoyable one," Shayna Baszler said during an appearance on RRBG podcast. [H/T ewrestlingnews.com]

The fact that she was not part of the WrestleMania card made it easier for Baszler to work the event, which is more brutal than the traditional wrestling matches, as the winner can be determined only via submission or knockout.

Baszler is expected to be backstage for the company's biggest Premium Live Event, which will take place on the upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

