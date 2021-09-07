Bray Wyatt is in agreement with CM Punk in regards to wrestling being fun again, courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.

Last night, Punk posted a reaction to his first pro-wrestling match in seven years. Punk posted a screengrab of an old tweet from 2013 in which he hinted that wrestling isn't fun anymore. In the caption to his latest tweet, Punk made it clear he is enjoying wrestling again and added the hashtags #AllOut and #AEW to it.

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt reacted to Punk's tweet by leaving a 'like' on it. Check out the screengrab:

Bray Wyatt reacts to CM Punk's tweet about wrestling being fun again

Bray Wyatt was recently let go by WWE

In a story that took the wrestling world by storm, Wyatt was released by WWE back in July. Wyatt had been a major name on the WWE roster for years at that point. His abrupt release wasn't well-received by the WWE Universe.

Wyatt made his main roster debut back in 2013 with a big win over WWE Hall of Famer Kane at SummerSlam. He went on to win the WWE title as well as the Universal title. Wyatt's character wasn't handled properly for the better part of his run, though.

He engaged in a months-long feud with arch-rival Randy Orton on WWE RAW, which culminated at WrestleMania 37. Orton defeated Wyatt at the mega event and this was it for the sinister entity. Wyatt made his last appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania, and was eventually released.

CM PUNK AND DARBY ALLIN DID THEIR THING #AllOut pic.twitter.com/laOItI4hOV — Phantasmo (@koopatroopa04) September 6, 2021

As for Punk, the former WWE Champion wrestled his first match in seven years at AEW All Out. Punk defeated Darby Allin and, it goes without saying, he has been enjoying his return so far. Punk left WWE in early 2014 due to creative differences and other backstage issues.

There's no telling where Wyatt is headed in the coming weeks once his non-compete clause ends. Do you think Wyatt will be All Elite in the near future?

