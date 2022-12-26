Bray Wyatt's close friend posts a heartfelt throwback photo featuring Charlotte Flair and multiple former WWE Superstars 

Former WWE Superstar and member of The Wyatt Family, Erick Redbeard (fka Eric Rowan) recently sent his followers a message with a throwback picture. The picture that was posted on his Twitter account included Charlotte Flair and a number of former WWE Superstars.

Eric Redbeard was one of the most physically threatening performers during his time in WWE. Unfortunately, he was released by WWE in April 2020 as part of budget cuts brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic. Since then, Redbeard has performed occasionally, including a handful of appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

To wish his supporters a happy holiday, the former Wyatt family member shared a throwback picture of himself including Charlotte Flair, the late Brodie Lee, and the former tag team stable The Ascension.

Eric was most famous for his work with World Wrestling Entertainment, where he teamed up with the late Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper) and Bray Wyatt as The Wyatt Family. The faction had a successful run in the business. Alongside Harper, Redbeard held the NXT Tag Team Championships under the Wyatt Family and the SmackDown tag titles as the Bludgeon Brothers.

The Former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW at the tribute show for Brodie Lee

In December 2020, during the AEW Dynamite special show for the "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life", the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion made his All Elite Wrestling debut. Lee, who worked alongside Redbeard as part of The Wyatt Family, had tragically passed away only a few days earlier.

After saving The Dark Order from Wardlow's beating, Erick Redbeard held up a sign to Brodie Lee. All of the performers in the ring, including Redbeard, were moved to tears at the time, and it was a really moving scene.

It might be the greatest time for a comeback for Erick Redbeard given that Bray Wyatt recently made his return and there are rumors that Wyatt may once again run a stable of his own.

