Bray Wyatt's former stablemate explains if he will be the new leader of AEW faction The Dark Order (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt's former WWE colleague Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan, has commented on him possibly becoming the leader of The Dark Order.

The AEW-based faction was previously led by the late, great Brodie Lee, who was the long-term tag team partner of Redbeard back in WWE. The two men worked alongside Bray as members of The Wyatt Family.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Redbeard completely shot down the idea of him leading The Dark Order. He briefly spoke about Lee's legacy in AEW and the TNT Championship.

"The answer is absolutely not. To me, that's what Jon created, especially in a short amount of time he made it memorable. That's his legacy to that company, that and the TNT Title." said Redbeard [26:30-26:52]

Redbeard has previously appeared on AEW on a couple of occasions. Following the passing away of Lee, the former Wyatt Family member embraced The Dark Order during "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life".

Earlier this year, Redbeard teamed up with Death Triangle's Pac and Penta Oscuro in their battle against The House of Black. At the Revolution "Buy-In" pre-show, Malakai Black picked up the win for his side by pinning Redbeard.

One AEW star recently namedropped Bray Wyatt alongside The Dark Order

AEW star Ryan Nemeth, who also happens to be the brother of WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler, recently namedropped Bray Wyatt on an episode of Being The Elite.

The former WWE Universal Champion has been absent from wrestling since his departure from the company last year. He has also sent out numerous cryptic messages on social media but is yet to return.

While hilariously interacting with his cat on BTE, Nemeth questioned if Wyatt was going to join The Dark Order. He said:

"Do you think Bray Wyatt is joining The Dark Order?"

It remains to be seen if the former Erick Rowan or Bray Wyatt will return to WWE or go on to appear in AEW.

