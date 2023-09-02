Bray Wyatt had a "very interesting relationship" with Vince McMahon, according to WWE veteran

Current AEW star Matt Hardy recently talked about the late Bray Wyatt's relationship with former CEO Vince McMahon.

Windham Rotunda has been a man of different personas during his stint with WWE. He started with Husky Harris, then in NXT, he was rebranded as Bray Wyatt, which became his main name for the remainder of his career. He then became known as The Eater of Worlds and The Fiend at certain times of his career. The star unfortunately passed away at the 36 on August 24.

During a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star paid tribute to Bray Wyatt. Hardy talked about how Wyatt and Vince McMahon had an almost father-and-son-like relationship.

“Him and Vince had a very interesting relationship, almost like a father-son relationship in some ways. I feel like that probably came to be because he had only known the WWE system, so Vince was the only boss he ever had. I feel like there’s times when Vince shows you all this love, but then if you do something he doesn’t necessarily like or he disagrees with, then he’s really tough on you like a father in many ways."

Hardy went on to state that a lot of wrestlers had the same kind of relationship with Vince McMahon.

"I feel like they, more than a lot of wrestlers who work under Vince, they had this weird, almost father-son relationship. If Vince was mad at him, he would be very sad and disappointed, like, oh my God, I didn’t make him happy. Then there were times where he would be totally upset with him." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Matt Hardy shared a moment between him and Bray Wyatt following his passing

Following the sad passing of Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy posted the moment where it all began for The Deleters of Worlds, which was during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale during WrestleMania 34.

Wyatt came to the aid of Hardy during the match to help him win the battle royal. This was an iconic moment, as these two former enemies shared an embrace to celebrate Matt Hardy's win.

Expand Tweet

The Eater of Worlds was one of the most creative wrestlers in the history of the business, with all of his personas getting rave reviews from fans and critics.

What is your favorite memory of The Deleters of Worlds? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here