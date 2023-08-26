[Watch] Matt Hardy shares a clip of an iconic moment with Bray Wyatt after his tragic death

The news of Bray Wyatt's untimely death on August 24, 2023, shocked the professional wrestling world. Wrestlers and fans took to social media to pay tribute to one of the most creative minds in wrestling. Wyatt's former Tag team partner in WWE and current AEW star, Matt Hardy, shared a clip of an iconic Wrestlemania moment between them.

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy were indulged in a rivalry towards the end of 2017. They had a match at the 25th-anniversary edition of WWE RAW on January 22, 2018, which was won by Bray Wyatt. At the Royal Rumble match, Wyatt and 'Broken' Hardy eliminated each other simultaneously.

They again faced each other at the Elimination Chamber, where Matt Hardy defeated the Eater of the Worlds. Wyatt Once again lost to Hardy on an episode of Raw in an Ultimate Deletion match and disappeared after being pushed into the "Lake of Reincarnation."

Matt Hardy competed in André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 34. Wyatt returned during the match and shocked everyone by helping Hardy win the match, turning face in the process. The duo formed a tag team, The Deleters of Worlds, and won the RAW Tag Team Titles. Matt Hardy shared the video of the Wrestlemania moment between him and Wyatt.

WWE Universe wants Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Following the tragic demise of Bray Wyatt, fans are pushing for Wyatt and his former partner from the Wyatt Family, Brodie Lee's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Brodie Lee, known as Luke Harper in WWE, passed away on December 26, 2020, due to a lung disease.

One fan posted the following on Twitter:

"Induct Windham Rotunda & Jon Huber into the WWE Hall of Fame next year together. Erik Rowan and Braun Strowman do the induction and everyone lights up Philadelphia with. What a tribute this could be for both & the Wyatt Family #RIPBray"

The fan wanted the remaining former members of the Wyatt Family, Erik Rowan and Braun Strowman, to do the Hall of Fame induction.

What are your thoughts about the induction of Wyatt and Brodie Lee into the WWE Hall of Fame next year? Sounds off in the comments below.

