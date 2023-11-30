BREAKING: AEW announces date and location for Sting's last match

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite took place at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has already featured a bombshell announcement.

Last month, Sting announced that he will retire following the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. On the newest installment of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Sting and Ric Flair backstage and revealed the venue and date of the highly anticipated event.

It was confirmed that the fifth edition of the annual Revolution pay-per-view will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 3, 2024. This will also be where The Icon wrestles his last-ever match.

All Elite Wrestling's official confirmation was posted on X and quickly retweeted by the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. You can check it out below:

"CAN WE GET A WOOOOO! UP IN HERE?! AEW REVOLUTION. MARCH 3. GREENSBORO COLISEUM. HISTORY COMES HOME. BE THERE, BROTHER!"

Before the announcement, Flair and Sting recalled the history between them and their World Heavyweight Championship match at the famous venue. This was a 45-minute match at the Clash of Champions event in 1988. The match ended in a time-limit draw.

Now that the venue and date of Revolution 2024 are confirmed, fans are wondering who will be the final opponent of The Icon.

