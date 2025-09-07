  • home icon
  • BREAKING: AEW star finally returns after 420 days, forms new faction

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 07, 2025 01:22 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
A popular AEW star has just made a sudden appearance tonight on Collision after more than a year. They were spotted with a top duo on the roster, forming what looks to be a new alliance of sorts.

Dalton Castle is someone who is known for his long-time run in ROH, which has been going on for more than a decade now. He has gone as far as capturing the company's world title. However, the 39-year-old has been out of action for more than a year due to a bicep injury that he sustained.

Three months ago, a vignette aired on ROH TV, hinting at his return. In what can only be described as a unique video, Castle came out and reunited with his "Boys".

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on AEW Collision, a video featuring The Outrunners aired. They were coming off a disappointing loss to Sammy Guevara and Rush at ROH Death Before Dishonor, where they lost out on becoming the tag team champions. The duo was looking to reassess their careers and work on their comeback, and they wish to start this by reconnecting with nature.

To their surprise, they found themselves face-to-face with some weird individuals, who turned out to be some of Dalton Castle's Boys. They were happy to run into Castle, and they looked to have allied, sealing this with a handshake.

See the full video below.

Castle has not been seen in AEW since the July 13th episode of Collision last year, where he lost to Roderick Strong in singles competition. This was a match for the number one contender to the ROH World Championship.

Now that he was back, he could look to make up for missed time, and this new partnership with The Outrunners could take them to new heights. They could look to pursue gold in ROH or AEW.

