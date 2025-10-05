BREAKING: AEW star ruled out of action for 6 to 8 weeks

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 05, 2025 00:29 GMT
AEW
AEW star will be out for more weeks (Source-Instagram and allelitewrestling.com)

A rising AEW star is declared to be out of action for six to eight more weeks, while he has already been away due to an injury. The revelation was made during the most recent episode of Collision.

The AEW star Nick Wayne would be out for more time due to injury. Wayne has been unable to compete inside the squared circle for the past six weeks, as he had suffered a broken foot during his ongoing feud with Christian Cage. There was no official update regarding his condition as well.

Nevertheless, an update was provided regarding Nick Wayne's physical condition during the latest episode of Collision. During a backstage segment, Wayne was being attended to by a doctor while Renee Paquette spoke with him about his recovery process. Although Nick was optimistic about returning to action soon, the doctor informed him that it would be 6 to 8 weeks before he recovered.

Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne were not happy with what the doctor said, as Nick Wayne didn't take the medical staff's wording seriously, claiming he wouldn't need 6 to 8 weeks to recover.

AEW star recently sent a warning to Christian Cage

The AEW star Nick Wayne has been in a feud with Christian Cage ever since kicking him out of The patriarchy faction. During a backstage promo on Collision last week, Wayne declared Christian as his target for injuring him weeks ago:

"My sights have never been more set in my entire life. As Christian Cage, I now look at you as my target. After breaking my foot, putting me on the shelf for months, shutting the Forbidden Door right in front of my face, you thought you were putting yourself in a safe place by escaping me. But all you did was make your problems so much worse," Nixk said.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the rivalry between Christian Cage and Nick Wayne.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
