"He is gone now" - AEW star confirms huge split

A popular AEW star confirmed a massive split from his faction after what happened at All Out 2025. The split was being teased for the past several weeks before official confirmation.The AEW star, Nick Wayne confirmed a split with Luchasaurus (fka Kill Switch). The two were stablemates in The Patriarchy faction under Christian Cage. However, Christian was betrayed by his own group before Luchasaurus returned to join Wayne and Kip Sabian. At Forbidden Door, Sabian and Kill Switch lost to Christian and Adam Copeland.Kip Sabian expressed his distrust towards Kill Switch after losing the tag match, teasing a split. At All Out 2025, Luchasaurus reunited with Jack Perry to reform Jurassic Express after a few years. During a backstage promo on the latest Collision episode, Kip Sabian reiterated that he never trusted Luchasaurus even before he reunited with Jack Perry.Nick Wayne consoled Sabian by confirming that Luchasaurus is gone from their group now:&quot;It's fine, it's fine, it doesn't matter. He is gone now, and The Prodigy is back in AEW,&quot; Wayne said.AEW star sent a message to Christian CageThe AEW star, Nick Wayne had been out of action for a few months because he was injured by Christian Cage. In his backstage promo during the most recent Collision episode, Wayne announced that he looks at Chrisitan as his target for putting him on the shelf:&quot;My sights have never been more set in my entire life. As Christian Cage, I now look at you as my target. After breaking my foot, putting me on the shelf for months, shutting the Forbidden Door right in front of my face, you thought you were putting yourself in a safe place by escaping me. But all you did was make your problems so much worse,&quot; Wayne stated.Only time will tell what transpires in the feud between Christian Cage and his former protege, Nick Wayne, going forward.If taking quotes from this article, H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' and credit 'All Elite Wrestling on X' for transcription.