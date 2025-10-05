  • home icon
  BREAKING: AEW suddenly makes a massive change

BREAKING: AEW suddenly makes a massive change

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 05, 2025 01:59 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan
Tonight, AEW has just announced a major change to one of their upcoming shows. Similar to the case for this week, it seems that Dynamite will also be running an extra 30 minutes, aside from its special airing day.

Next week, the promotion will be holding Title Tuesday, ahead of their Homecoming week. This will be taking place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Homecoming: Collision will also take place in the same venue and will be taped on Wednesday night and aired on television by Saturday.

Last Wednesday, AEW celebrated the 6th Anniversary of Dynamite. They put on several blockbuster moments and looked back at iconic events throughout the show's history. This was a special episode, and this went on for two and a half hours.

It seems that for next week's show, apart from airing live on Tuesday night, the show will also be going on for two and a half hours. This major change was announced tonight during AEW Collision.

Several blockbuster matches have already been announced, including an open challenge by Mercedes Moné and a Double Jeopardy tag team match featuring Brodido taking on Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita.

The show is also set to feature PAC's in-ring return against Orange Cassidy, a Street Fight between the Hurt Syndicate and The Demand, Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O' Reilly in a rematch with Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship.

Tony Khan has also announced several matches for Collision: Homecoming next Saturday. Kota Ibushi is set to make his AEW Collision debut against Josh Alexander, and Eddie Kingston will take on The Beast Mortos.

Two blockbuster trios matches have also been announced, with the Triangle of Madness taking on the team of Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron, while FTR and Megan Bayne will take on JetSpeed with Willow Nightingale in mixed trios action. This looks to be a great week of wrestling and something fans should stay tuned for.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
