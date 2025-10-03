A former WWE NXT Champion challenged Orange Cassidy for a match during a taped show set to air on Saturday. The two are set for a rematch after more than five years.Orange Cassidy was confronted by the former WWE NXT Champion, PAC (fka Neville). PAC made his TV return recently after months of absence due to injury. He has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and has wrestled numerous memorable matches during his tenure. One of PAC's most memorable bouts took place at the Revolution 2020 pay-per-view, where he squared off against Orange Cassidy in a match that fans still talk about. Meanwhile, the rematch is set after over five years as well. During this week's Collision tapings, PAC confronted Cassidy backstage and challenged him to a match next week.The official announcement for the match is expected to be made when Collision airs on TV. The taped show is scheduled to go on air this Saturday. AEW star declared an ex-WWE Champion as the best wrestler in the worldThe current AEW star, Wheeler Yuta claimed earlier this year that the former WWE NXT Champion and his Death Riders stablemate, PAC might be the best wrestler in the world. Speaking on Something for Everybody, Yuta stated the following:&quot;This one is going to sound weird because I think people know he is really good, but I think PAC might be the best wrestler in the world. He might be, and I don't think he gets the credit that he deserves. He is such a perfectionist with his wrestling and is very critical of his work. This might be me and how much he undervalues himself, I don't know if fans do it as much as he does. I think he's probably one of the best wrestlers in the world. There is no way around that.&quot;Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has planned for PAC going forward.