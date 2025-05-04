BREAKING: Former WWE star involved in parking lot assault

A former WWE star got into a parking lot brawl with multiple stars involved after the callout on AEW Collision. The assault turned brutal quickly as the objects present in the vicinity of the stars were used.
The former WWE star, Big Bill (fka Big Cass), called out a tag team and got into a parking lot attack during the latest episode of AEW Collision. After the Gates of Agony squashed their opponents on the show, Big Bill appeared on the titantron alongside his tag partner, Bryan Keith, and invited them to a backstage confrontation.
Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona of The Gates of Agony accepted the challenge and reached the parking lot to confront both Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Their confrontation quickly turned into a brawl as all of them threw each other into the barricades and trucks parked in the parking lot. A security personnel tried to stop them but suffered the wrath of the brawling stars.
Moreover, the ex-WWE stars, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Hurt Syndicate at Dynasty 2025 and seem to be heading in a new direction now. Fans will have to wait and see if their brawl with Gates of Agony leads to a tag team match in the coming weeks.