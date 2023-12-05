[BREAKING] Major AEW star's TNA return announced

A major AEW star was recently announced for an upcoming TNA event taking place on January 14, 2024.

The star in question is none other than Will Ospreay, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling at the Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event. Ospreay reportedly had an interest from the WWE. However, All Elite Wrestling won the bidding war for The Aerial Assassin as AEW allows the latter to compete in multiple promotions, including New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Will Ospreay is the current IWGP UK/US Champion. Ospreay's deal with NJPW will expire at the end of January 2024, which will officially allow him to become a full-time competitor in All Elite Wrestling.

On Twitter, IMPACT Wrestling/TNA announced that AEW's Will Ospreay would be making his TNA return at the TNA: Snake Eyes event in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, January 14, 2024:

"BREAKING: @WillOspreay will step into a TNA ring at TNA #SnakeEyes on January 14 at the Palms in Las Vegas."

Will Ospreay competed in Impact Wrestling back in October, which marked his return to the promotion for the first time since 2016. The Aerial Assassin wrestled three matches for the company against Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

