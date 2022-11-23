Create

"BREAKING NEWS: Bryan's [Danielson] final match will be on AEW Rampage" - Wrestling fans hilariously poke fun at 5-time WWE World Champion after he discloses retirement plans

By Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified Nov 23, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Bryan Danielson might have his final full-time wrestling run in AEW.
Bryan Danielson might have his final full-time wrestling run in AEW.

Fans on social media only had jokes following AEW star Bryan Danielson's comments about what his last match should look like.

The American Dragon said in an interview that he didn't have specifics on what his final bout should be. He stated that it's okay if he wrestles in front of 300 people because that's the type of crowd he used to compete with during his early years.

Fans noticed this and gave some hilarious suggestions for Danielson's last match.

The JobberNation TV account thought that AEW Rampage should be the venue for the former WWE Champion's final chapter.

BREAKING NEWS: Bryan's funal match will be on AEW Rampage++ twitter.com/ringsidenews_/…

A couple of fans proposed that The American Dragon should wrestle his last match on Dynamite.

So #DanielBryan’s retirement match is tomorrow on #AEWDynamite? https://t.co/08yDjoB1sK
@JobberNationTV It’ll be on Dynamite 2 years from now.

Some netizens gave Danielson a list of programs to fulfil his potential scenario.

@wrestle_guru @JobberNationTV Even dark and elevation has more people than NXT lol
@JobberNationTV So that also rules NXT 2.0 in

One fan already has an opponent for The American Dragon.

@JobberNationTV Against QT Marshall 🤣

Here are some other reactions:

@Makavelimademe Nah man, Dynamite can't pull that big numbers 😂
@Makavelimademe So basically every AEW show
@JobberNationTV Bryan Danielson is a nice guy but sometimes says the dumbest things like he wants his final match in front of 300 people.
@Makavelimademe Stay in AEW and that’s a possibility

Danielson participated in a four-way match for the ROH World Championship at Full Gear. However, he was unsuccessful as Chris Jericho retained the title, with Claudio Castagnoli and Sammy Guevara in the mix as well.

Bryan Danielson on plans after his AEW run comes to an end

The former WWE Champion revealed that his current AEW stint would be his last run as a full-time performer.

When asked about what he would do after, Bryan Danielson said that he would still wrestle for leisure and from time to time only.

“That all said, I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler but I like the way some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun, right?”
It's not just a handshake between these two #BlackpoolCombatClub teammates in this match! @bryandanielson @ClaudioCSROWatch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now🔗allelitewrestling.com/how-to-watch-a… https://t.co/9nQLg0Uwoh

After losing another ROH World Championship shot, it will be interesting to see what the future lies for The American Dragon in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Are you down to the prospect of Bryan Danielson wrestling his last match in front of 300 people? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...