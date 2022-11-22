Former WWE Champion discusses plans after AEW contract expires

Bryan Danielson has discussed the end of his AEW contract, as well as the fact that he may not wrestle full-time when the moment comes.

Bryan has been with AEW since All Out 2021, having joined the promotion after he left WWE. The American Dragon is yet to hold a title in the company, although not for the lack of trying after five attempts at both the All-Elite and Ring of Honor titles.

The former WWE Champion perhaps confirmed why that is the case. He revealed during One Fall with Ron Funches that he has no plans to be a full-time wrestler after his departure:

“That all said, I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler but I like the way some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun, right?” - Bryan Danielson said.

Bryan wrestled for the ROH title at Full Gear this past weekend. He may have yet to win a belt in AEW, but he has had a litany of classic wrestling matches with the likes of Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Minoru Suzuki.

The AEW star further discussed his plans for his last match

He may be in the midst of what he claims is his final full-time run, but that doesn't mean Danielson has any plans for his final bout. During the same interview, Bryan described his ideal last bout. He explained that he would have it at "some local indie" in front of 300 in attendance:

"I don’t have any vision of what I want my last match to be. I certainly don’t envision it being some epic match that everybody talks about. In my mind, it would be a match that I would just be doing at some local indie in front of 300 people that are just like, okay, I’m just going out and having some fun and it just turns out to be my last match [he laughed]. So that’s kind of how I envision it.” (H/T POST Wrestling)

Prior to his WWE run, Bryan Danielson was one of the world's most revered wrestlers on the indie circuit. Plenty of dream match-makers on social media have called for the American Dragon to return to the circuit, so that he can wrestle first-time bouts with other top stars in the industry.

