BREAKING: Popular AEW star suspended

An AEW star has just been suspended from wrestling for 30 days, following their actions last week.

Collision tonight began with Tony Schiavone poised in the middle of the ring, as he announced that he was about to interview Ricky Starks. Starks came out all smug looking, with Pyro in his entrance, holding the belt he used to attack Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

Schiavone mentioned that Ricky Starks was given a suspension by AEW management, and continued to berate him for brutally attacking a 70-year-old man. Starks responded and claimed that he expected a response, but was incensed nonetheless.

Ricky made a bold announcement, saying that in light of his possible suspension, he got himself a manager's license. The 33-year old AEW star added that the licence would allow him to still appear on Collision every week despite not being scheduled to compete in any way. He then had a few aggressive words for the promotion as a whole, saying that he'll bring the war to everyone, and they should watch out for what he does next.

With Starks' suspension, he'll be unable to make appearances at All In and possibly at All Out as well. But this does not mean he won't be able to cause pandemonium.

