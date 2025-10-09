BREAKING: Top AEW star gets seriously injured; immediately stretchered out of the arena

An unfortunate situation has just taken place with a major AEW star sustaining a serious injury earlier tonight. According to reports, they had to be stretchered out of the arena.Tonight, the taping for AEW Collision: Homecoming in Daily's Place took place. The show is set to air at its normal time slot this Saturday. One of the matches featured tonight saw Kota Ibushi make his Collision debut against Josh Alexander. Ibushi was looking to join his long-time friend, Kenny Omega, in this war against the Don Callis Family.Some fans in attendance revealed that the Golden Star had sustained an injury after having a bad fall from the top rope during his match. He was immediately attended to by the medical staff and eventually stretchered out of the arena.A video from one of the fans who spotted the aftermath of the match can be seen below. Fans should also wait for further information regarding the nature and severity of Kota Ibushi's injury.Kota Ibushi recently signed a 2-year extension with AEWIn 2023, Kota Ibushi made his AEW debut during the Blood and Guts event that year. He would go on to compete in several matches for the company alongside Kenny Omega. He made his return to the company earlier this year and has competed in a total of three matches so far, including the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door.Almost a month ago, the Japanese star revealed that he had signed a 2-year extension with the promotion. He could not believe he was wrestling till he was 45.&quot;This was amazing!! ️The crossroads of life. I was never born to ride a private jet! And I signed a 2 year re-signment 🖋️ I still want to live but I have to live. I can't imagine being in pro wrestling until I'm 45. What more do you want? I don't know.&quot; [Translated via Instagram]Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKKota Ibushi today on his IG revealed that he signed a 2-YEAR EXTENSION with All Elite Wrestling, and that he will be active in pro wrestling at least until he's 45 years old. MORE GOLDEN STAR IN AEW. 🌟Unfortunately, it seems that he may be on the shelf once more with this new injury of his. The best-case scenario is that this could end up only being a short-term one, and fans may get to see him back soon.We at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery for Kota Ibushi.