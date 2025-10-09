  • home icon
  • AEW
  • BREAKING: Top AEW star gets seriously injured; immediately stretchered out of the arena

BREAKING: Top AEW star gets seriously injured; immediately stretchered out of the arena

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 01:51 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

An unfortunate situation has just taken place with a major AEW star sustaining a serious injury earlier tonight. According to reports, they had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Ad

Tonight, the taping for AEW Collision: Homecoming in Daily's Place took place. The show is set to air at its normal time slot this Saturday. One of the matches featured tonight saw Kota Ibushi make his Collision debut against Josh Alexander. Ibushi was looking to join his long-time friend, Kenny Omega, in this war against the Don Callis Family.

Some fans in attendance revealed that the Golden Star had sustained an injury after having a bad fall from the top rope during his match. He was immediately attended to by the medical staff and eventually stretchered out of the arena.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A video from one of the fans who spotted the aftermath of the match can be seen below. Fans should also wait for further information regarding the nature and severity of Kota Ibushi's injury.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Kota Ibushi recently signed a 2-year extension with AEW

In 2023, Kota Ibushi made his AEW debut during the Blood and Guts event that year. He would go on to compete in several matches for the company alongside Kenny Omega. He made his return to the company earlier this year and has competed in a total of three matches so far, including the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door.

Ad

Almost a month ago, the Japanese star revealed that he had signed a 2-year extension with the promotion. He could not believe he was wrestling till he was 45.

"This was amazing!! ️The crossroads of life. I was never born to ride a private jet! And I signed a 2 year re-signment 🖋️ I still want to live but I have to live. I can't imagine being in pro wrestling until I'm 45. What more do you want? I don't know." [Translated via Instagram]
Ad
Ad

Unfortunately, it seems that he may be on the shelf once more with this new injury of his. The best-case scenario is that this could end up only being a short-term one, and fans may get to see him back soon.

We at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery for Kota Ibushi.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications